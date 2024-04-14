Inside Bradley Cooper's Relationship With His Daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, has been shielded from the very public life led by both of her parents since she was young, but her actor dad has been sharing more about the 6-year-old as of late. From Bradley's red carpet attendance with his daughter as his plus-one to leisurely father-and-daughter street strolls, it is clear that Bradley is not afraid to show off his little girl. "Having a family has changed everything. Our daughter, she's incredible," the "A Star is Born" actor shared with Oprah on her Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations (via People).

The actor, who shares Lea with his former on-again-off-again partner of four years, Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk, has revealed just how special his daughter is and whom she reminds him of. "And I see my father in her quite often," Bradley explained to Oprah. "I can't believe I'm gonna admit this, but I had moments when ... I was in the room with her, I would say, 'Dad?'. There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies." The actor's father succumbed to lung cancer in 2011. And while Bradley does not hesitate to speak on or showcase his daughter any chance he gets, his connection to his angel baby wasn't exactly immediate.

Here's everything we know about Bradley's initial feelings towards his daughter.