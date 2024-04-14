The Jardiance Commercial Lady Looks So Different In Real Life

Deanna Colón is the actor who starred in the 2023 Jardiance commercial that caused a stir among fans. In the ad, she dances with a group that looks as if they're straight out of a musical while singing praises about the diabetes drug with a giant smile on her face (all the while undergoing several wardrobe changes).

The Jardiance singer became somewhat controversial when the company used another actor in their 2024 TV spots. When fans asked why she had been replaced, she had no concrete reasons. "Dunno buddy. Time for change?" she replied to one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. Similar to Flo from Progressive, Colón's real-life appearance strays from her ad persona. "I don't think I look anything like myself," she told John Conenna during a YouTube interview in January 2024.

Though Colón sports a look that veers from her commercial image, fans can still spot her in a crowd. "I was getting on a flight two weeks ago to Houston and somebody walked up to me and said, 'I love your commercial,'" she explained to Conenna. Of course, the spot is far from the only place people might know her work. Colón made it to the quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent" in 2014, appeared on "MasterChef" in 2019, and made her Food Network debut in 2023. The star also runs a hit TikTok cooking show, serving up a taste of Colón's everyday style to her fans.