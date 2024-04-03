Andy Cohen's Non-Apology To Kate Middleton Has Royal Fans Going Off

Andy Cohen has now joined Blake Lively on the list of celebrities who have felt mortified over their statements about Kate Middleton's disappearance. After not being seen by the public since December 25, 2023, many have speculated on her whereabouts, with some conspiracy theories being as wild as Kate recovering from plastic surgery to an impending divorce from William, Prince of Wales. None of these theories turned out to be true and Kate revealing her cancer diagnosis was the heartbreaking reality. In the video announcement (shared by NBC News), Kate was seen sitting alone as she opened up about her cancer diagnosis sitting on a bench without William.

Prior to Kate's admission, Cohen asked guest John Oliver, "What the f*** is going on with Kate Middleton?" on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (via E! News). The host referred to the family photo revealed by the royals, which was slammed as looking highly digitally altered and a lame attempt at proving that Kate was okay. "[It] feels like you're almost handling it badly in an impressive way at this point," Oliver stated. "Because isn't their motto, 'Never complain, never explain?" Cohen asked, to which Oliver joked that it was a "Weekend at Bernie's" sitch. A few days later, when Kate was seemingly spotted in a car, the "Real Housewives" producer tweeted, "That ain't Kate...." Now that her health issues have been disclosed, Cohen expressed regrets over his comments but Kate fans aren't letting him off lightly.