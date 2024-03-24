Why Blake Lively Is 'Mortified' Over Her Kate Middleton Joke
Blake Lively wanted to hold herself accountable for a joke she made at Kate Middleton's expense, but social media isn't ready to let it slide.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has received widespread support since announcing her shocking and unfortunate cancer diagnosis. In a newly released video, Kate revealed that her medical team discovered cancer following her planned abdominal surgery in January. Celebrities across the world have made up a significant portion of Kate's online supporters. For example, reporter Katie Couric, who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer, liked Kate's video where she revealed her cancer diagnosis. Olivia Munn, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer, offered Kate some encouraging words, too. "Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family," Munn wrote underneath the princess' official Instagram video. "Wishing you all the best."
Blake Lively took to her own Instagram Story to offer Kate well-wishes. However, her comments haven't been nearly as well received as others because, before Kate confirmed her cancer diagnosis, Lively joined in on the internet's jokes about Kate's whereabouts during her lengthy recovery. She seemingly mocked Kate's Photoshopped Mother's Day photo, which featured herself and her three kids, and was scrutinized by international photo editors, per AP News. In a since-deleted post promoting a drink brand, Lively referenced Kate when detailing her own Instagram break. "Now you know why I've been [missing in action]," posted Lively (via The Guardian). Although Lively has apologized for her joke, the internet is questioning her sincerity.
Blake Lively apologized for her Kate Middleton joke
Blake Lively feels bad about poking fun at Kate Middleton during her recovery. Taking to her since-expired Instagram Story, Lively posted a heartfelt explanation regarding her previous joke that downplayed Kate's recovery. "I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the 'Photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today," Lively wrote after Kate's cancer reveal (via The Guardian). She also apologized and sent positive thoughts to Kate amid her cancer journey. "I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."
To be fair, Lively was far from the only public figure who made jokes about the princess. UK journalist Owen Jones expressed doubt over one of Kate's ill-fated public outings with Prince William. "You have to be kidding me. That is not a public appearance. Choo choo! All aboard the Kate Middleton truther express!" said Jones (via The Independent). However, Owens promptly offered an apology on X, formerly known as Twitter. "As someone who speculated on this without considering it could be a serious health condition, I'm very ashamed to be honest, and all the very best to her," wrote Jones.
Unfortunately, the internet isn't exactly in a forgiving mood.
Social media is not ready to forgive Blake Lively
Blake Lively's Instagram comments are full of Kate Middleton fans. Kate's supporters have gathered under Lively's existing posts and their remarks are far from understanding. One fan demanded Lively offer a more official apology to Kate. "You have to apologize to Princess of Wales clearly. No one wants your 'love' or 'well wishes' btw. For your information honey you can't claim to be a feminist or supporter of women after this thing," they posted under Lively's Super Bowl post from February. Another fan wrote, "You owe Catherine, Princess of Wales a massive apology. You should self reflect and experience shame and embarrassment for your involvement in the online bullying."
Unfortunately, Kate's fans are protesting just as loudly about Lively on X. "Celebrity 'actress' Blake Lively made fun of Princess Kate when the Princess was out of the media spotlight. Now that we know Kate has a serious illness, Lively has changed her tune...," tweeted one royalist. Another user also demanded Lively apologize directly to Kate. "Dear @blakelively. Would you have written this, if her cancer diagnosis hasn't been made public? ... Forward your apologies to @KensingtonRoyal," they wrote. Meanwhile, another fan suggested that Lively's comments made her perfect for a role in "Mean Girls." "Here Blake, I have a better image for your next venture," they posted alongside the film's poster Photoshopped to include Lively's face.