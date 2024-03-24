Why Blake Lively Is 'Mortified' Over Her Kate Middleton Joke

Blake Lively wanted to hold herself accountable for a joke she made at Kate Middleton's expense, but social media isn't ready to let it slide.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has received widespread support since announcing her shocking and unfortunate cancer diagnosis. In a newly released video, Kate revealed that her medical team discovered cancer following her planned abdominal surgery in January. Celebrities across the world have made up a significant portion of Kate's online supporters. For example, reporter Katie Couric, who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer, liked Kate's video where she revealed her cancer diagnosis. Olivia Munn, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer, offered Kate some encouraging words, too. "Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family," Munn wrote underneath the princess' official Instagram video. "Wishing you all the best."

Blake Lively took to her own Instagram Story to offer Kate well-wishes. However, her comments haven't been nearly as well received as others because, before Kate confirmed her cancer diagnosis, Lively joined in on the internet's jokes about Kate's whereabouts during her lengthy recovery. She seemingly mocked Kate's Photoshopped Mother's Day photo, which featured herself and her three kids, and was scrutinized by international photo editors, per AP News. In a since-deleted post promoting a drink brand, Lively referenced Kate when detailing her own Instagram break. "Now you know why I've been [missing in action]," posted Lively (via The Guardian). Although Lively has apologized for her joke, the internet is questioning her sincerity.