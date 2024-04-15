How Wayne Newton Really Lost So Much Of His Money

Forget Cher and Celine Dion; back in the day, Wayne Newton was whom the Las Vegas crowds were flocking to see. Given his immense popularity, it's not surprising he was worth hundreds of millions of dollars at the height of his career. Still, Newton had never been good with money, and sadly, he blew most of his fortune.

Newton's been performing in Sin City for over six and a half decades and is one of the original Vegas residency acts. Newton was literally "Mr. Las Vegas," in addition to "Mr. Midnight Idol" and "Mr. Entertainment." Newton signed with the Stardust in 1999 and performed six shows a week, 40 weeks a year until the hotel was demolished in 2005.

"[Vegas residents] took me in at 15 years old, and I've been there ever since," Newton told "Today" in August 2023. He's performed over 50,000 shows in front of 40 million fans. Still, Newton said his favorite memory is opening up the T-Mobile arena. "I decided to do a tribute to all those people who made Las Vegas what it is," Newton explained. "Frank and Dean and Sam and Bobby Darin." He announced he was extending his Flamingo residency. "Another year with the Caesars Palace people, and I've been with them for a number of years," Newton said. "I love them dearly." He admitted he had to continue performing because otherwise, he must "get a job somewhere." So, what happened to all of Newton's fortune?