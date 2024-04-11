A Look At Trevor Noah's Celeb-Packed Relationship History

Like his jokes, Trevor Noah's thoughts on love and marriage are far from conventional. "I'm a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you're married. I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships break up is because of this cohabiting bull**** that we've come to believe is the way relationships are supposed to be," he said during a 2019 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." And as for having kids, the famed comedian initially had his doubts. "Sometimes I will meet kids who make me go, 'I want a kid'. And then sometimes I'll meet children where I go, 'I hope that my sperm doesn't do anything because this person is a terror,'" he quipped during an interview with Lesley Stahl.

In a later appearance on the "Archetypes" podcast, however, Noah shared that he had changed his mind about kids and was looking forward to starting a family. Though he has yet to set the plan in motion, Noah already knows the kind of father he would be. "I want to be the kind of dad who appreciates the human being that I brought into the world. I would hope to be a dad who is soft and tough, and fun and stern. Someone who wants the best for my child and also isn't afraid to engage with the child in me," he shared.

But while marriage and kids are currently not in sight for the former "Daily Show" host, Noah has racked up an undeniably interesting dating history through the years.