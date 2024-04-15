The Reasons You Don't See Much Of Barbra Streisand Anymore

Barbra Streisand was known for her tireless work ethic as both a singer and actor, but after a storied career, she eventually took a step away from the limelight. "My stamina comes from my own life force, and exercise and diet allow me to keep my energy up," she told the Harvard Business Review in 2012. At the time, the "Yentl" star was still touring and starring in movies. That same year, "The Guilt Trip" was released, which wound up being the last movie she acted in. Prior to that, Streisand appeared in "Little Fockers," and neither movie was well-received by critics. Yet, other factors contributed to Streisand not wanting to return to acting.

Over the years, Streisand struggled with the difficulties of getting movies made, which was among the reasons she retired from acting. In 2011, her passion project, a film production of the musical "Gypsy," was axed. It was picked up again, only to be canceled once more after the studio lost a major financial backer in 2016.

As her acting career came to a close, the multi-hyphenate spoke about the frustrations of the Hollywood system. "[I]t gets exhausting, trying to come up with the structure of the movie and then have it not happen," she told People in December 2023 while discussing her choice to step away from acting. "I had many movies that I wanted to make, and then I get lazy ... I like time off," Streisand added. Having free time was a major reason she quit performing.