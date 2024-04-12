Tom Cruise Reportedly Lost A Fortune From His First Marriage

Before Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise was married to "Austin Powers" actor, Mimi Rogers. However, their union was short-lived — and Cruise is said to have lost a whopping $4 million in the divorce settlement. However, that settlement wasn't without a catch.

The former couple started dating in the mid-1980s. Marriage was soon to follow, with Cruise and Rogers secretly wedding in 1987. However, in 1990, they split. As for the reason why Cruise and Rogers divorced, there are a few theories. In one interview with Talk magazine, Cruise was quoted as saying that they'd merely grown apart. "It was just two people who weren't meant to work and it wasn't what I wanted for my life," he mused (via "Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography"). However, there's another possibility, too. Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2012, a former top-ranking Scientologist claimed that the organization's leader, David Miscavige had something to do with their divorce (and Cruise's subsequent split from Kidman). Without going into much detail, Marty Rathbun shared, "Both women got cold on Miscavige. He was integral to the breakup of the marriages."

Whatever the cause, the Evening Standard reported that Rogers walked away from the marriage $4 million richer. A fortune for most, to be sure. That said, we're not sure Cruise lost much sleep over it in the long run. As for the short term, well, let's just say the "Mission: Impossible" actor seems to have had an insurance policy in place.