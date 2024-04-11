Usher And Diddy's Relationship, Explained

When people learned details about the lawsuit against Diddy that led to his criminal investigation, there were murmurs that Usher was involved. In a suit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, there were allegations against Diddy and claims that he had sexual relationships with male performers — including one who "performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas residency," per court documents published by Complex. This led to speculation online that the Bad Boy honcho had an inappropriate relationship with the singer from a young age, as Diddy was his one-time mentor.

An interview with Usher from 2016 resurfaced after the lawsuit became public. In the footage, the "U Remind Me" singer spoke about moving to New York City to live with Diddy when he was 13 years old as part of the "Puffy Flavor Camp" where he was mentored by the producer. "I got a chance to see some things," Usher said appearing on "The Howard Stern Show." "I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild," he added.

Around the same time, another interview with Usher went viral on X, formerly Twitter. In the footage, Kevin Hart interviewed Diddy about his relationship with the "Confessions" artist. "Back in the days when he was like 10 ... we used to fight over the Frosted Flakes," Diddy said while standing with Usher. In the light of the allegations it led some to believe there was untold truth about Diddy, but Usher had nothing but praise for his former mentor.