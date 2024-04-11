What HGTV Doesn't Want You To Know About 100 Day Dream Home

Time is of the essence during home renovation shows. Each day that the construction drags on unfinished is another big bill paid to contractors. Plus, the actual production comes with its own operating costs and budgetary restraints. "100 Day Dream Home" — hosted by husband and wife duo Brian Kleinschmidt and Mika Kleinschmidt — crunches time even further by promising to build people their dream homes in 100 days. Brian himself has admitted it's no easy feat. "To build a new home in 100 days takes a lot of coordination," Brian told HGTV. "Like with 'Rock the Block,' we have to have a game plan for every home we build." Brian also noted that the scheduling process has to be "impeccable."

Despite the time constraints, Brian and Mika have successfully completed every home they've started in under 100 days. "It's really preplanning and having the homeowners ready to make decisions in regard to those interior finishes, flooring, and cabinets," Mika revealed during a joint interview with Brian for Realtor. "We are really side by side with them during those selections. So they feel confident, and we don't drag it out two months to make countertop decisions." Brian also stressed the importance of streamlining the material-ordering process. "Sometimes that can take so long," he said. Regardless, it's clear that Brian and Mika have become a well-oiled machine.

Still, there are a few things HGTV would rather keep quiet about "100 Day Dream Home."