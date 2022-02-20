100 Day Dream Home Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

HGTV series "100 Day Dream Home" Season 3 is coming soon! The hit series follows husband-and-wife duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt as they design and build a completely custom home in 100 days or less from the ground up. Based out of Tampa, Florida, Brian and Mika's company is called Dirt2Design. According to their website, the couple "streamlined the entire process" of building a custom home. So, how do they do it?

Most clients' home decisions must be made in the first two weeks to meet their tight deadline. In an interview with People, Mika explained, "I really like to overprepare people before the process starts." Meanwhile, Brian explained to the Los Angeles Times that "100 Day Dream Home" disproves the notion that a custom-built home takes more time. "We're showing that it can be done," he said. "If you're talking about multimillion-dollar mansions, obviously that's not attainable. But for normal families, 100 days or less should be doable for anybody."

The Kleinschmidts build homes quickly, but in style. The HGTV stars displayed their design skills on "Rock the Block" Season 2. Deadline reported that the duo beat some of HGTV's biggest stars to win the competition, with their home delivering the highest appraisal value. HGTV noted Brian and Mika's property had a converted porch, an indoor two-lane bowling alley, a workout center, and a mother-in-law suite. Now that they're stars of their own show, we've gathered all the Season 3 news about "100 Day Dream Home," so you don't have to!