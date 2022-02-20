100 Day Dream Home Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And More Information
HGTV series "100 Day Dream Home" Season 3 is coming soon! The hit series follows husband-and-wife duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt as they design and build a completely custom home in 100 days or less from the ground up. Based out of Tampa, Florida, Brian and Mika's company is called Dirt2Design. According to their website, the couple "streamlined the entire process" of building a custom home. So, how do they do it?
Most clients' home decisions must be made in the first two weeks to meet their tight deadline. In an interview with People, Mika explained, "I really like to overprepare people before the process starts." Meanwhile, Brian explained to the Los Angeles Times that "100 Day Dream Home" disproves the notion that a custom-built home takes more time. "We're showing that it can be done," he said. "If you're talking about multimillion-dollar mansions, obviously that's not attainable. But for normal families, 100 days or less should be doable for anybody."
The Kleinschmidts build homes quickly, but in style. The HGTV stars displayed their design skills on "Rock the Block" Season 2. Deadline reported that the duo beat some of HGTV's biggest stars to win the competition, with their home delivering the highest appraisal value. HGTV noted Brian and Mika's property had a converted porch, an indoor two-lane bowling alley, a workout center, and a mother-in-law suite. Now that they're stars of their own show, we've gathered all the Season 3 news about "100 Day Dream Home," so you don't have to!
When does 100 Day Dream Home Season 3 premiere?
"100 Day Dream Home" Season 3 release date is around the corner! The third season of the HGTV hit show will premiere on Monday, February 21 at 8 p.m. In May 2021, HGTV greenlit a new season with 10 episodes of the popular home series starring Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt.
"When you see Brian and Mika's expertise and experience in action during their high-adrenaline, time-crunched process to build stunning homes within 100 days, you can't help but be inspired by it," said Jane Latman, president of HGTV. "This duo is fun, fresh and unique — and fans can tell they are having a great time together. When you consider their incredible talent and the audience response to the show, it's an easy call to make more episodes." High praise from the network boss.
Does that mean Brian and Mika are on their way to being the next Chip and Joanna Gaines? Well, the network reported the series' second season generated "almost 24 million viewers and was the "#1 cable program in the Monday 8-9 p.m. timeslot." Brian and Mika's on-screen excitement is contagious. When the couple won "Rock the Block Season" 2, Brian exclaimed, "This is surreal— one of the best moments of my life. We were up against some of the best designers in the world, and to know now that we're in that same category?! It just blows my mind!" Amazing.
Who's in the 100 Day Dream Home Season 3 cast?
According to the "100 Day Dream Home" description, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are a husband-and-wife team from Tampa, Florida, who make "dream homes come true. She's the realtor, he's the developer. Together, they help clients both design and build the perfect house from the ground up in 100 days or less." Brian and Mika are the main cast members of the HGTV hit show, with their clients rotating through each episode. We have the episode summaries for the first two episodes of Season 3 to tell you about the "cast" for those episodes.
"100 Day Dream Home" Season 3 Episode 1 Brian and Mika's clients are a couple with young kids. The couple wants to trade their starter home for a bigger house in a safe spot for their two children. Next up, "100 Day Dream Home" Season 3 Episode 2 puts pressure on Brian and Mika. They are working with a family expecting baby number seven. The clients have been living with grandma for a year, but the HGTV stars need to work quickly with a baby on the way. It sounds like an exciting start to Season 3!
100 Day Dream Home is switching up its theme song
"100 Day Dream Home" stars have great chemistry on-screen, but Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have been friends for over 20 years and married for six years. Besides home-building, Brian and Mika love music. The couple's new request for Season 3 was a theme song for the show, just like Chip and Joanna Gaines.
HGTV announced that Brian and Mika "called upon social media creators across TikTok and Instagram to write and compose original theme songs for '100 Day Dream Home.'" And, social media stars more than delivered. According to HGTV, "Of course, the couple ended up with not just one but ten tunes of various genres by their favorite creators."
On February 18, Brian tweeted a video about the new songs: "Allow us to introduce to you....'100 Day Dream Song'!!! Season 3 premieres Monday, February 21st at 8/7c. Watch and Listen on @hgtv and @discoveryplus #100DayDreamHome #100DayDreamSong." Fans will get to hear the tracks when Season 3 officially kicks off!