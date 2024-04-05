The Biggest Rumors About Brad Pitt That Just Won't Die

Brad Pitt has been the subject of countless romance rumors over the years. There's been so much speculation about who he's dating that the tabloids seemed to eventually tire of the gossip. Instead of suggesting that he was hooking up with a fellow actor or 20-something model in 2018, The Sun reported that Pitt had taken a year-long celibacy vow. But not every rumor about Pitt involves his love life (or lack thereof).

When Pitt was doing research for his 2007 biographical Western "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," he read some old news reports about the titular, James. "I was surprised to see how tabloid journalism was alive and well even then and operating in the same way, just sensationalizing a complete fabrication of untruths," Pitt told Associate Press (via CBS News).

When it comes to a star of his caliber, the tabloids' tales don't have to be nearly that sensational. In 2019, Radar reported that Pitt had taken up beekeeping as a hobby. But normal hives wouldn't do for the "Moneyball" star's little honeymakers; a source claimed he was having special "bee villas" built for them. Innocuous rumors like this usually create little buzz, but some gossip sticks to Pitt like honey on a spoon — and it's not always the tabloids doing the talking.