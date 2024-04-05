Travis Kelce Fanboys Over The Famous Father Of Taylor Swift's Rumored Ex (Um, Awkward)
Travis Kelce might have done something bad, as he was caught fanboying over the father of one of Taylor Swift's rumored exes. Fans of the Kelce brothers enjoy seeing Travis and Jason Kelce every week on the "New Heights" podcast, but the April 3 episode featured a special guest: former California governor and famed actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
During the podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star praised Arnold's career, and even joked that he wanted to name his child after the title character in the actor's 1982 film, "Conan The Barbarian." Travis said, " I might name my first kid Conan. I might." Throughout the "New Heights" podcast, the NFL star was so into Arnold and his impressive career that he may have forgotten he is the father of one of Swift's rumored exes.
For those who may not remember, let's dive into the Grammy-winning musician's relationship history. The "Karma" singer and Arnold's son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, were rumored to be in a romantic relationship after the two celebrated the Fourth of July in 2012, according to E! News. People thought sparks were flying as Patrick tweeted, "Had such an amazing day. Best 4th of July I could ask for. Hope everyone had a great day!" Romance rumors spread for a short while, but Travis seemingly knew nothing about this past relationship (or perhaps he does and just doesn't care) because he was all about admiring Arnold.
Arnold Schwarzenegger praised Taylor Swift
Perhaps it wasn't so bad that Travis Kelce was fawning over Arnold Schwarzenegger on the "New Heights" podcast, despite his son supposedly dating Taylor Swift years ago. Much like how Kelce praised Schwarzenegger for his work, the former California governor has done the same for Swift.
Once she began a relationship with Kelce, the "Cruel Summer" singer caught heat for attending his NFL games and bringing newfound attention to the game, like the rage she endured amid the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game. However, Schwarzenegger defended Swift against the backlash. In February, he told Yahoo Entertainment, "Football itself draws the hugest crowd because it's the most popular sport. But then to have someone like her [Swift] be there and watch the game adds another kind of a thing that [attracts] a different audience." Unlike many haters out there, Schwarzenegger found it special that she was introducing a new audience to the NFL. He said, "Especially younger girls are now more into football, they know the rules and all of that stuff, so it's really amazing."
Schwarzenegger wasn't wrong when he said Swift got more young women interested in football. According to NBC News, the Chiefs game vs. the New York Jets saw a 53% increase in girl viewers between the ages of 12 and 17, and this was just one of the many changes the NFL saw after Swift began attending games.