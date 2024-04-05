Travis Kelce Fanboys Over The Famous Father Of Taylor Swift's Rumored Ex (Um, Awkward)

Travis Kelce might have done something bad, as he was caught fanboying over the father of one of Taylor Swift's rumored exes. Fans of the Kelce brothers enjoy seeing Travis and Jason Kelce every week on the "New Heights" podcast, but the April 3 episode featured a special guest: former California governor and famed actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

During the podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star praised Arnold's career, and even joked that he wanted to name his child after the title character in the actor's 1982 film, "Conan The Barbarian." Travis said, " I might name my first kid Conan. I might." Throughout the "New Heights" podcast, the NFL star was so into Arnold and his impressive career that he may have forgotten he is the father of one of Swift's rumored exes.

For those who may not remember, let's dive into the Grammy-winning musician's relationship history. The "Karma" singer and Arnold's son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, were rumored to be in a romantic relationship after the two celebrated the Fourth of July in 2012, according to E! News. People thought sparks were flying as Patrick tweeted, "Had such an amazing day. Best 4th of July I could ask for. Hope everyone had a great day!" Romance rumors spread for a short while, but Travis seemingly knew nothing about this past relationship (or perhaps he does and just doesn't care) because he was all about admiring Arnold.