Taylor Swift Shakes Off Ravens Fans' Rage With Classy Comeback

A handful of people aren't Taylor Swift's biggest fans. You have Kanye "Ye" West, of course, and Scooter Braun... and now several Baltimore Ravens fans. Supporters of the NFL team were not happy about Swift's recent NFL appearance and had something to say about it — but the musician brushed it off with a classy comeback.

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sparked a romance that's led the musician to cheer on her beau from the sidelines. When it comes to Swift's attendance at these games, fans either love it or hate it and many haven't been happy. Swift has slowly taken over the games, with sportscasters commenting on her appearance and the cameras constantly panning to get her reaction to an exciting play, or sometimes even cutting to her when nothing's happened. This has upset many football fanatics looking to tune into the game and not a Swift show. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "I really don't want to see Taylor Swift during the game tomorrow. I do not care that your kid will now ask you questions about football because they show her."

But it's not just online that the musician has received backlash from football fans. In December 2023, New England Patriots fans booed the musician while appearing on the Jumbotron from her suite. Football fans have not let up, and the latest Chiefs vs. Ravens game proved they are willing to let their rage out on Swift herself.