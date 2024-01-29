Taylor Swift Shakes Off Ravens Fans' Rage With Classy Comeback
A handful of people aren't Taylor Swift's biggest fans. You have Kanye "Ye" West, of course, and Scooter Braun... and now several Baltimore Ravens fans. Supporters of the NFL team were not happy about Swift's recent NFL appearance and had something to say about it — but the musician brushed it off with a classy comeback.
Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sparked a romance that's led the musician to cheer on her beau from the sidelines. When it comes to Swift's attendance at these games, fans either love it or hate it and many haven't been happy. Swift has slowly taken over the games, with sportscasters commenting on her appearance and the cameras constantly panning to get her reaction to an exciting play, or sometimes even cutting to her when nothing's happened. This has upset many football fanatics looking to tune into the game and not a Swift show. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "I really don't want to see Taylor Swift during the game tomorrow. I do not care that your kid will now ask you questions about football because they show her."
But it's not just online that the musician has received backlash from football fans. In December 2023, New England Patriots fans booed the musician while appearing on the Jumbotron from her suite. Football fans have not let up, and the latest Chiefs vs. Ravens game proved they are willing to let their rage out on Swift herself.
Baltimore Ravens fans claim Taylor is 'ruining football'
Taylor Swift might be used to cheers and praise at her concerts, but when she attends an NFL game, it's a different story — and the latest Chiefs game proved just that. A video of the "All Too Well" singer walking the halls of M&T Bank Stadium showed Baltimore Ravens fans yelling horrible comments at the musician. You can hear one person yell, "You're ruining football!" Fans were heated as they continued to shout vulgar things at Swift. One person, in particular, screamed, "F*** you," as she walked by with Brittany Mahomes and Donna Kelce. Despite all the hate, Swift handled it like a pro, not giving any attention to it. Instead, she walked on by and waved only to those who were actually excited to see her at the game. At one point, the musician replied, "I didn't do anything" after a bystander yelled, "You did that s**t," but it's unclear if the comment referenced Swift's part in the Chiefs' success or her role in supposedly hurting the sport.
Regardless of the harsh interaction, it didn't stop the Chiefs from winning and landing a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl as they beat out the Ravens. An X user even captured the moment Swift joined beau Travis Kelce on the football field to celebrate the big win with a smooch and lots of hugs. Still, the musician and Swifties should brace themselves for the hate that will undoubtedly come with the 2024 Super Bowl.
Taylor and Travis have been shrugging off the hate from football fans all season
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are taking a page out of the musician's discography and shaking it off because, despite all the hate the couple has gotten from NFL fans, they are remaining unbothered. Swift addressed the backlash she has received from constantly being shown during games with Time, saying, "[Y]ou have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once." She continued, "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads." For Swift, this isn't about getting more attention, but showing up for Kelce and what he's passionate about.
While Swift seems to be the primary target of the anger from NFL fans, Kelce isn't oblivious to it, and honestly doesn't care what people have to say. During a press conference in 2024, the tight end revealed he and Swift aren't concerned about people's opinions. He said, "As long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters." So, while some football fans might try to tear Swift and Kelce down, it's not getting in the way of them showing their love and support for one another.