Red Flags We Noticed In Isla Fisher And Sacha Baron Cohen's Marriage Before Divorce News

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to have had the perfect Hollywood marriage. Still, there were red flags that there was trouble in paradise even before they announced their divorce on April 5.

Fisher and Cohen were together for 20 years. They met in 2001, married in 2010, and have three children. Fisher and Cohen's marriage was clouded in secrecy, as even their wedding was conducted like an undercover operation. However, reports that all was not well between the two began surfacing as long ago as late 2018, with an insider telling Australia's NW Magazine that they were "living separate lives" as Cohen's hectic work schedule led to extended periods apart, leaving Fisher to pick up the parenting slack. "Isla doesn't really visit Sacha when he's working. It's just too hard with school and the kids' activities. But this means she's often on her own doing it all," the source said.

Marriage is difficult enough at the best of times, but being hitched to Cohen made it even more challenging than most. His outrageous and confrontational comedy style made for some awkward interactions, so much so that Fisher admitted she wouldn't visit Cohen on-set while he was working. She told "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in December 2020 that the last time she dropped in on Cohen at work resulted in a run-in with the law. However, it wasn't only their ever-increasingly separate lives that indicated things were getting between the two.