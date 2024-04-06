Red Flags We Noticed In Isla Fisher And Sacha Baron Cohen's Marriage Before Divorce News
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to have had the perfect Hollywood marriage. Still, there were red flags that there was trouble in paradise even before they announced their divorce on April 5.
Fisher and Cohen were together for 20 years. They met in 2001, married in 2010, and have three children. Fisher and Cohen's marriage was clouded in secrecy, as even their wedding was conducted like an undercover operation. However, reports that all was not well between the two began surfacing as long ago as late 2018, with an insider telling Australia's NW Magazine that they were "living separate lives" as Cohen's hectic work schedule led to extended periods apart, leaving Fisher to pick up the parenting slack. "Isla doesn't really visit Sacha when he's working. It's just too hard with school and the kids' activities. But this means she's often on her own doing it all," the source said.
Marriage is difficult enough at the best of times, but being hitched to Cohen made it even more challenging than most. His outrageous and confrontational comedy style made for some awkward interactions, so much so that Fisher admitted she wouldn't visit Cohen on-set while he was working. She told "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in December 2020 that the last time she dropped in on Cohen at work resulted in a run-in with the law. However, it wasn't only their ever-increasingly separate lives that indicated things were getting between the two.
Fisher and Cohen's trouble down under
The writing was on the wall for Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's marriage long before the divorce news broke. A source told the Daily Mail things went south after they relocated to Australia. The couple made the move so Fisher could be closer to her family, and it was apparently one of the many concessions Cohen made to keep his wife happy. "He made this sacrifice for her and would make many sacrifices for her throughout their marriage," the source claimed.
Fisher and Cohen's divorce news also came mere days after Rebel Wilson accused the comedian of appalling on-set behavior. In her new memoir, "Rebel Rising," Wilson claimed Cohen fat-shamed and tormented her while making "The Brothers Grimsby," the 2016 action comedy they starred in together. "[He] really had something against women, particularly overweight women," she wrote. "It's like the fourth grade bully who likes to tease the fat girl on the playground and tries to make her life a living hell."
Wilson branded Cohen "an a**hole" ahead of the memoir's release and accused him of trying to block its publication. "I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or crisis PR managers," she shared in an Instagram Story (via The Wrap). Cohen has vehemently denied Wilson's accusations. "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence," his spokesperson told Variety.
Fisher and Cohen's contrasting styles
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen often appeared mismatched on the red carpet. He would be dressed outrageously as one of his characters, while she would look full-on Hollywood glam. This was evident at the London premiere of "The Brothers Grimsby" in February 2016. In a photo Fisher posted to Instagram, can be seen clad in a sleek, black dress feeding fries to a side-burned Cohen, who was clad in a stained sweater and scanty blue briefs. "Happy 16th anniversary to my normal, everyday hubby. I love you," she captioned the pic.
Given the contentious nature of Cohen's comedy, it's little surprise that, in reality, their home life was far from normal — or harmonious. Fisher shared details of the challenges that accompanied living with Cohen in an interview with Details in 2007 (via People). "Instead of 'Hey, Honey, did you pick up the dry cleaning?' it was 'Did you get beaten up? Are you getting sued? Is there a warrant out for your arrest?'" she said of their evening conversations.
Meanwhile, the couple had divergent attitudes about mixing work and family life. Cohen would regularly be in character as Borat or Brüno while at home with the kids, whereas Fisher strived to leave the on-set action on-set. "I try not to bring it home.," she told Marie Claire in May 2018. "[The children are] only exposed to the fun parts like picking a pretty dress and having hair and makeup done."