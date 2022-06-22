How Long Have Isla Fisher And Sacha Baron Cohen Been Together?

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen are well-known actors in the industry who also happen to be married. While Cohen is famous for his role in the 2006 film "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," he's also appeared in several television shows and movies including "Comedy Nation,"Les Misérables," and "Anchor Man 2: The Legend Continues," per IMDb.

Fisher has also racked up quite the resume having appeared in the series "Home and Away," and in films like "Definitely, Maybe" and "The Great Gatsby" to name a few, according to IMDb. While both their careers took off at different times, they each had a passion for acting which can be seen throughout every project they have been featured in.

"I'm incredibly lucky I can do a job I love," Cohen said during an interview with GQ Magazine UK. "When I grew up, I didn't know anyone who was an actor or a comedian, so it's sort of unbelievable I've managed to make a living out of doing it." The actor also gets to do what he loves with his longtime partner and best friend by his side.