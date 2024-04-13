Where Does Nikki Haley Live? Inside The Politician's Lavish Home Life
On March 6, 2024, former South Carolina governor and Republican nominee hopeful Nikki Haley announced to a crowd of her supporters that she was suspending her presidential campaign. Haley was adamant, however, that she had no regrets. She then wrapped the speech by quoting Bible scripture from the Book of Joshua. "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For God will be with you wherever you go."
While we don't know what's next for Haley following her highly publicized drop-out speech on Daniel Island, many speculate she probably hightailed it to nearby Kiawah Island to hole up in her lavish home for some much-needed rest and relaxation.
"Happy trails my friend, may we meet again on the Kiawah beaches!" one apparent Haley supporter tweeted following her campaign suspension. Meanwhile, another X, formerly Twitter, user also seemingly referenced a Kiawah retirement of sorts in Haley's future, albeit much less congenially. "Oh please just go back to Kiawah Island and sip sweet tea on your $2 million dollar porch," they wrote. Speaking of her supposed $2 million porch, here's everything we know about Haley's lavish Kiawah home life.
Nikki Haley's Kiawah digs has an elevator and a pool
Nikki Haley shocked the masses in 2018 when she resigned from her position as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Donald Trump after serving less than two years. "As a businessman, I expect you will appreciate my sense that returning from government to the private sector is not a step down but a step up," she penned to Trump in her bombshell resignation letter (via The Hill). A step up, indeed. Following her exit from public service, she promptly published not one but two books, generated a hefty income providing consulting services, and joined Boeing's board of directors.
Then she really got people talking when it came out that she had put down a reported $2.4 million in 2019 for a waterfront home on Kiawah Island. The 5,700-square-foot residence boasts four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, an elevator, and an inground pool with views of the Kiawah River. Insert one of those "Salt Life" bumper stickers here. Still, Haley has remained rather mum about the real estate purchase, perhaps for good reason.
Nikki Haley's home is filled with good and bad memories
Sadly, it hasn't been all sunshine and beach days for Nikki Haley at her Kiawah Island home. In January 2024, Haley revealed that she had been the victim of not one but two swatting hoaxes that resulted in a barrage of armed law enforcement officials showing up at the residence with weapons drawn. Haley told NBC News that although she nor her husband, Michael Haley, were at home at the time of the harrowing incident, her elderly parents, ages 87 and 90, were. "The last thing you want is to see multiple law enforcement officials with guns drawn pointing at my parents," Haley said. "It is [an] awful situation. It put the law enforcement officers in danger, it put my family in danger, and it was not a safe situation."
Fortunately, Kiawah does hold many good memories for Haley as well. In April 2023, her daughter, Rena, wed fellow Clemson grad Joshua Jackson during an oceanfront ceremony on the island. "We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh," the proud mother gushed in an Instagram post along with a family wedding photo featuring her new son-in-law. "Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you!"