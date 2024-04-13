Where Does Nikki Haley Live? Inside The Politician's Lavish Home Life

On March 6, 2024, former South Carolina governor and Republican nominee hopeful Nikki Haley announced to a crowd of her supporters that she was suspending her presidential campaign. Haley was adamant, however, that she had no regrets. She then wrapped the speech by quoting Bible scripture from the Book of Joshua. "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For God will be with you wherever you go."

While we don't know what's next for Haley following her highly publicized drop-out speech on Daniel Island, many speculate she probably hightailed it to nearby Kiawah Island to hole up in her lavish home for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

"Happy trails my friend, may we meet again on the Kiawah beaches!" one apparent Haley supporter tweeted following her campaign suspension. Meanwhile, another X, formerly Twitter, user also seemingly referenced a Kiawah retirement of sorts in Haley's future, albeit much less congenially. "Oh please just go back to Kiawah Island and sip sweet tea on your $2 million dollar porch," they wrote. Speaking of her supposed $2 million porch, here's everything we know about Haley's lavish Kiawah home life.