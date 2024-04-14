The Messy Breakups That Changed Harry Jowsey's View On Dating

Over the years, drama has surrounded Harry Jowsey's dating life. After meeting Francesca Farago on the reality show "Too Hot To Handle," the pair fell in love, but called it quits in June 2020, as she detailed in an emotional YouTube video titled "Our Break Up." According to Farago, Jowsey had ended their relationship, and she also had evidence that he had been unfaithful. "There was a lot of rumors that came up that turned out to be true and I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages," she said in the YouTube video. Meanwhile, Jowsey released his own YouTube video around the same time titled "I broke up with her," which gave his version of the events. "I was in a very dark point in my life," he explained (via People).

Later that year, the Aussie was romantically linked to Julia Rose — who was on a break from her relationship with Jake Paul. Jowsey claimed he was blindsided when he found out that Rose and Paul were back together. "S**t is crazy. That's how I found out she is cheating on me," he told "The Hollywood Fix" at the time. According to Jowsey, the relationship with Rose had become serious. Paul, however, refuted Jowsey's claims about his relationship with Rose. "I think he's a little delusional ... they weren't dating, he thought that they were dating," Paul told "No Comment" in November 2020.

The following year, Jowsey and Farago attempted to reconcile, but that ended horribly.