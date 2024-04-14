The Messy Breakups That Changed Harry Jowsey's View On Dating
Over the years, drama has surrounded Harry Jowsey's dating life. After meeting Francesca Farago on the reality show "Too Hot To Handle," the pair fell in love, but called it quits in June 2020, as she detailed in an emotional YouTube video titled "Our Break Up." According to Farago, Jowsey had ended their relationship, and she also had evidence that he had been unfaithful. "There was a lot of rumors that came up that turned out to be true and I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages," she said in the YouTube video. Meanwhile, Jowsey released his own YouTube video around the same time titled "I broke up with her," which gave his version of the events. "I was in a very dark point in my life," he explained (via People).
Later that year, the Aussie was romantically linked to Julia Rose — who was on a break from her relationship with Jake Paul. Jowsey claimed he was blindsided when he found out that Rose and Paul were back together. "S**t is crazy. That's how I found out she is cheating on me," he told "The Hollywood Fix" at the time. According to Jowsey, the relationship with Rose had become serious. Paul, however, refuted Jowsey's claims about his relationship with Rose. "I think he's a little delusional ... they weren't dating, he thought that they were dating," Paul told "No Comment" in November 2020.
The following year, Jowsey and Farago attempted to reconcile, but that ended horribly.
Francesca Farago slams Harry Jowsey
A year after Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago had initially broken up, the former couple had officially given up on finding romance together again. "We were getting to know each other slowly. And then, he was just being extremely disrespectful to me online," Farago said about her ex-boyfriend on the "Domenick Nati Show" in June 2021. She referred to Jowsey as a "piece of s**t," and said he was manipulative. "[He] was saying things that I would love to hear ... and then his actions didn't match," she said.
The next month, Jowsey confirmed that there was no hope of reconciliation with Farago. "We'll never be together again," he told E! News in July 2021. "That was a very toxic relationship that definitely ran its course." Jowsey added that he would always be a supportive friend to his ex. When she got engaged to TikToker Jesse Sullivan, Jowsey remained supportive. As he told E! in May 2023, while adding that he would not be in another relationship until it meant getting married.
That support was not reciprocated by Farago, who still had a bone to pick with her ex-boyfriend. Serious drama ensued during Jowsey's next relationship. Farago did not hold back when discussing her ex. "He is the same human he was when I was with him. I feel very bad for any human ... who gets wrapped up in him," she told Messenger in September 2023. Jowsey's next breakup was even messier than his previous ones.
War of words with Georgia Hassarati
After Harry Jowsey's relationship with Georgia Hassarati came to an end, the social media star claimed it was because his ex-girlfriend had been unfaithful. "I think when they start to take a fancy for other guys while you're in a relationship," he said about Hassarati while appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in July 2023.
This did not go unnoticed by Hassarati, who wasted little time addressing the cheating allegations. "It doesn't exist. It's not out there because he's lying, and he will not get away with it anymore," she said in a TikTok posted July 2023. That was not the only social media platform she blasted Jowsey on, as she claimed on her Instagram Stories that Jowsey was the one who actually cheated. "Imagine how weird you'd have to be to 1. Cheat on me and 2. Lie to everyone and make out I was cheating on you. Get. Help," she posted to her Stories in July 2023 (via Elite Daily).
The war of words between the two influencers was not quite over. Jowsey caught wind of his ex-girlfriend's response and went on the defensive on Instagram and now claimed that Hassarati was the one who lied about their break up. "I don't want to add fuel to the fire about a past relationship that ended four months ago, but this misinformation campaign is really disheartening to see spread," he wrote in a note posted to Instagram Stories. Yikes!