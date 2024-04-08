Keith Urban Follows Nicole Kidman's Footsteps With Tuned-Up Look At 2024 CMT Awards

As expected, Keith Urban graced the 2024 CMT Music Awards with his presence and got fans talking — but not necessarily in the way he'd hoped. Forget his record-breaking 20th performance at the awards show or his Taylor Swift-inspired new music tease (spoiler alert: he's set to release a new album). This time, it's all about his face. Some fans suspect that the "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner has undergone a facial overhaul, taking a leaf out of his wife Nicole Kidman's book.

Urban surprisingly pulled up to the red carpet without Kidman, but her absence could probably be chalked up to being busy filming projects elsewhere. But even without his usual date, Urban couldn't resist talking about his wife, especially when asked about how they're sustaining their nearly two-decade marriage. "I have no advice for anybody," he told E! News. "You guys figure out whatever works for you. We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different." What probably helps, though, is their mutual love for music, with Urban dishing that he might even ask the actor to participate in his future records. "We sing around the house a lot. So, why not?"

While Kidman might not be ready to trade the silver screen for a rockstar career, Urban, on the other hand, appears to have already followed in her footsteps — at least when it comes to plastic surgery. Some eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but comment on his altered appearance, with some even suggesting easing up on the nip and tuck. Ouch!