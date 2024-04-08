2024 CMT Awards Paid Beyoncé's Country Debut Dust & We're Not Surprised

Following the release of her eighth studio album, Beyoncé has continued to make headlines but the CMT Awards is seemingly not yet sold on her new status as a country artist. On March 29, the "Drunk in Love" singer released "Cowboy Carter," a self-proclaimed country album that marked her foray into the country music scene. "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed...and it was very clear that I wasn't," she wrote in a statement announcing the album on Instagram.

Since its release, "Cowboy Carter" has continued to make its way to global music charts while also racking up noteworthy achievements for Beyoncé. On April 7, Billboard announced her as the first Black woman to lead the Top Country Album chart. With the album also reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list, she also becomes the fourth woman in history with the most No. 1 albums. If there were any doubts about the singer's status as an icon, many Beyoncé fans believe "Cowboy Carter" is all the proof needed. "I say this with absolute confidence; Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé's best work," one fan declared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But while the singer has continued to break records with her latest project, the CMTs apparently need a little more convincing!