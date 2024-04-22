Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Height Transformation Is A Sight To See

Warning: The following article mentions sexual assault.

At just 6 months old, Zahara Jolie-Pitt left a rundown orphanage in Ethiopia and flew straight into the spotlight. Between then and now, the second of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids has gone from cute baby to college student. Despite her parents' efforts to keep her away from prying eyes, Zahara has hardly ever been able to leave home without being photographed alongside Jolie or Pitt. And while she ended up being the shortest of the Jolie-Pitt bunch, she has done quite a bit of growing up as well.

As the daughter of two of Hollywood's biggest stars, Zahara was bound to attract media attention. When she arrived in the U.S. in July 2005, when Jolie and Pitt's relationship status was the subject of intense speculation and scrutiny. Even though A-list actors had yet to address what was going on between them — and though Pitt was still legally married to Jennifer Aniston — the two went to the Horn of Africa to adopt a little girl together.

Pitt wouldn't formally adopt Zahara and Jolie's first child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, until 2006, but she hinted that the two came up with the idea of bringing Zahara into their lives together. "I loved Ethiopia, Brad loved Ethiopia, we'd both been individually. And so it just felt like a natural place to adopt," Jolie said on "Anderson Cooper 360" in June 2006. A lot has changed in the family dynamics since then, and Zahara's height transformation serves as a reminder of how much time has passed.