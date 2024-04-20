Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Amy Robach Wore

Amy Robach did an excellent job avoiding any truly grievous sartorial scandals during her time on "Good Morning America." For the most part, the anchor always looked polished and professional without playing it too safe — vibrant colors were a recurring theme in her wardrobe. However, she's made a few fashion decisions almost as disastrous as her affair with T.J. Holmes that got her fired from "GMA." When Robach and Holmes were shown the door, she also lost access to someone who ensured she always looked her best on television, "GMA" costume designer Jamie Salazar. The stylist quit sharing photos of Robach's outfits on her Instagram account in late 2022, so it seems Salazar is no longer dressing the ousted anchor.

Most of Robach's fashion fails have occurred since she and Holmes lost their seats on the "GMA" set. Robach and Holmes have brilliantly launched a new venture, a podcast called "Amy and T.J.," and one expert believes their lack of stylists is evident in videos of the pair recording their show. Stylist Amanda Sanders suggested to The U.S. Sun that the co-hosts didn't buy brand new wardrobes for their new gig, and what they are finding in their closets stands in stark contrast to how they used to dress. "They both look drab and uninteresting," Sanders said. Robach and Holmes also seem to be dressing for comfort rather than style, which harkens back to the beginning of their affair.