T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Fiercely Deny Cheating Before Their GMA Firing
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are finally spilling all the tea on their romance since their public love affair hit headlines, and the couple is denying all allegations that they cheated on their respective spouses.
It was the love affair that rocked the morning news. In November 2022, the Daily Mail posted photos of the "GMA3" hosts getting cozy in New York City. News of the affair was a shock to many, considering Robach and Holmes were supposedly married. The fallout from their relationship going public was unlike anything that ever happened in morning news. According to People, the co-hosts were removed from their jobs on "GMA3" in December 2022 before officially getting the boot in January 2023.
In December 2022, Holmes had filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, and Robach and her ex-husband, Andrew Shue, had reportedly been separated for a while, per People. Although the details of when they split from their spouses are a bit fuzzy, they supposedly didn't spark their romance until they called it quits with their partners. A source shared, "This was two consenting adults who were each separated." However, the public wasn't convinced they had been separated from their spouses. The couple faced a lot of backlash and have kept a relatively low profile, but in November 2023, they announced a new podcast called, "Amy & T.J." The couple promised to dive into the details of their love affair, and they have stuck to that promise.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were in the midst of divorces during romance
The first episode of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast has dropped, and they are addressing the question on everyone's mind — did they cheat on their spouses?
Holmes started the podcast by explaining, "We're the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other. And that is bottom line." The couple then got into the nitty gritty details of the timeline of their affair. Holmes said, "November 30, 2022 was the day, and this is very important, we were outed," Robach chimed in, "We were outed, we were not caught."
Despite the gossip, the couple claimed no cheating was involved. Holmes said, "To be clear, we were outed for being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers, being outed as cheating on our spouses," he continued, "And it wasn't the case, because the odd thing is, that the day that those pictures were taken ... we had both at that point were in divorce attorneys." Holmes was referring to the Daily Mail photos that showcased the couple, but while the world thought they were having an affair, it couldn't be further from the truth. Robach said, "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces." So despite what people may have thought and may still think, Robach and Holmes are sticking to their story that they never cheated on their spouses.