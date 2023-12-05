T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Fiercely Deny Cheating Before Their GMA Firing

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are finally spilling all the tea on their romance since their public love affair hit headlines, and the couple is denying all allegations that they cheated on their respective spouses.

It was the love affair that rocked the morning news. In November 2022, the Daily Mail posted photos of the "GMA3" hosts getting cozy in New York City. News of the affair was a shock to many, considering Robach and Holmes were supposedly married. The fallout from their relationship going public was unlike anything that ever happened in morning news. According to People, the co-hosts were removed from their jobs on "GMA3" in December 2022 before officially getting the boot in January 2023.

In December 2022, Holmes had filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, and Robach and her ex-husband, Andrew Shue, had reportedly been separated for a while, per People. Although the details of when they split from their spouses are a bit fuzzy, they supposedly didn't spark their romance until they called it quits with their partners. A source shared, "This was two consenting adults who were each separated." However, the public wasn't convinced they had been separated from their spouses. The couple faced a lot of backlash and have kept a relatively low profile, but in November 2023, they announced a new podcast called, "Amy & T.J." The couple promised to dive into the details of their love affair, and they have stuck to that promise.