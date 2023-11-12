5 Signs Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Romance Is Getting Serious

Since the explosive news that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were involved in a love affair, they have been broadcasting their relationship in big ways. When their romance became public knowledge, many doubted whether the couple would stick together, but they have, and their relationship is getting pretty serious.

Back in November 2022, the television world was rocked after the Daily Mail published photos of Robach and Holmes getting cozy in New York City. The "GMA3" co-hosts' love affair was a complete shock as they were both said to be married. However, the two have denied that there was any cheating involved and claimed they had been separated from their spouses for a while. Still, many weren't convinced and it became a big television news scandal. It got so bad that the two co-hosts were taken off the air in December 2022, per People. By January 2023, Holmes and Robach were officially given the boot from ABC and "GMA3." While the drama and loss of a job could put stress on any couple, it seemed to do the opposite for Robach and Holmes.

After being let go from ABC, the couple took time to focus on themselves. From taking vacations to running marathons with one another, they were attached at the hip, per People. Now that it's been nearly a year since the jaw-dropping scandal, the two continue to be madly in love, and it's getting even more serious than you probably may think.