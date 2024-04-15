Hallmark Star Andrew Walker Once Suffered A Devastating Family Loss

Hallmark star Andrew Walker suffered an unfortunate family loss. With over 22 Hallmark films under his belt, Walker is one of Hallmark's buzziest stars. Over the years, Walker's work has encompassed everything from Christmas and Valentine's Day flicks to mysteries and heart-pounding romance. So it's not surprising that he's brought immeasurable joy to the network's millions of loyal viewers — a feat he's happy about. While speaking with Us Weekly, Walker boasted about his enduring contract with Hallmark amid its content evolution. "It's exactly what I would hope for in my evolution [on] Hallmark," said Walker. "Being on Hallmark for 10 years now and [nearly] 26 movies later, or whatever it is that I'm in, it's crazy," he added. "This is exactly where I want to be."

Unfortunately, Walker has also faced difficult and challenging times in his personal life. In addition to the financial struggles he faced prior to joining Hallmark, Walker has also had to overcome the death of his mother, Joyce Francis Crossley Walker, with whom he was especially close. In 2020, Walker even revealed that his mother's career path inspired him to eventually join the arts. "My mother was an artist, an incredible artist, and if it wasn't for her encouraging me to pursue my acting career, I don't think I'd be doing what I'm doing today. So thank you mom," said Walker in a video for Hallmark's YouTube channel.

Three years later, Walker opened up about his mother's death.