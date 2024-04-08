Morgan Wallen's Felony Arrest Seals The Deal For Disappointed Fans
liquor talk chair fall? Country crooner Morgan Wallen was arrested during the wee hours of the morning on April 8 and charged with not one, not two, but three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The Metro Nashville Police Department revealed in a bombshell tweet that the "Dangerous" singer was promptly booked after "throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar," a six-story establishment owned by fellow country music singer Eric Church. "The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250," the police department wrote. Yikes!
As one can imagine, the backlash has been swift, with many of Wallen's fans accusing the accomplished young singer of both figuratively and literally throwing his lucrative career away. "So talented!! Wake up before you destroy your career!!!" one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Morgan Wallen is just trying to destroy his career." Even John Rich, one-half of the country music duo, Big & Rich, publicly weighed in on Wallen's recent run-in with the law. "I hope Morgan has some people around him who care about him enough to help him find a new approach to life. It takes a lifetime to build what he's built, and one second to destroy it all. I'm rooting for him to turn it around," he tweeted in part.
This is not Morgan Wallen's first brush with the law
Leave them Broadway bars alone? Sadly, this is not the first time Wallen has been arrested... outside of a bar... on Broadway in Nashville. In May 2020, the singer was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after an incident that occurred outside Kid Rock's Big A** Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse. As reported by The Tennessean, Wallen was kicked out of Kid's Rock's famous bar for "kicking glass items." Officers said the singer then took his antics to the street and was given several chances before they opted to arrest him, citing he was "a danger to himself and the public."
Once again, Wallen will have to figure out what he's going to do with his career post-scandal. To complicate matters, on February 15, he announced he was opening his very own Broadway bar. "I sing about finding myself in 'this bar,' and now it's coming to life. This venue will hold true to everything I love and is inspired by my fans and the way they have embraced me and my music," Wallen said in a press release about his new venture. Perhaps Wallen's new bar will also come equipped with a fleet of trademarked "Spin You Around' barstools? TBD, we suppose.