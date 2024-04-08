Morgan Wallen's Felony Arrest Seals The Deal For Disappointed Fans

Last night he let the liquor talk chair fall? Country crooner Morgan Wallen was arrested during the wee hours of the morning on April 8 and charged with not one, not two, but three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The Metro Nashville Police Department revealed in a bombshell tweet that the "Dangerous" singer was promptly booked after "throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar," a six-story establishment owned by fellow country music singer Eric Church. "The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250," the police department wrote. Yikes!

As one can imagine, the backlash has been swift, with many of Wallen's fans accusing the accomplished young singer of both figuratively and literally throwing his lucrative career away. "So talented!! Wake up before you destroy your career!!!" one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Morgan Wallen is just trying to destroy his career." Even John Rich, one-half of the country music duo, Big & Rich, publicly weighed in on Wallen's recent run-in with the law. "I hope Morgan has some people around him who care about him enough to help him find a new approach to life. It takes a lifetime to build what he's built, and one second to destroy it all. I'm rooting for him to turn it around," he tweeted in part.