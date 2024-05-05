11 Times Reality Show Contestants Clapped Back At Judges

There's no denying that television viewers love watching all the drama that unfolds in reality competition series — demonstrated by how many of these shows have been produced over the years. And while the genre continues to be dominated by singing — "American Idol," "The Voice," etc. — viewers have also embraced series set within other areas, with competitions featuring fashion models, dancers, comedians, drag performers, tattoo artists, chefs, interior designers, special-effects makeup artists, bakers, and so many more.

Yet in pretty much every one of these shows, the format is nearly identical: contestants demonstrate their particular skill set and are then evaluated by a panel of judges. Based on the judges' critiques, contestants are either put through to the next round of competition or sent packing. When the latter happens, contestants and judges occasionally clash, and these tense encounters can spark fireworks — especially if a contestant provokes a judge to become angry enough to lose it in front of the camera.

It may not happen often, but when it does, it can be reality TV gold. For proof, keep on reading to recall 11 times that reality show contestants clapped back at judges.