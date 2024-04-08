Cyrus Family Feud Rumors Explode After Noah's Sly Gesture To Miley's Ex

Did Noah Cyrus shade her sister, Miley Cyrus? It sure seems like it! The Cyrus family has been facing plenty of feud rumors, and Noah only added to the speculation that tensions are rising in the household after getting caught red-handed liking one of Miley's ex's photos.

Miley's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, shared a thirst trap on social media, showing off his muscles at the gym. Hemsworth captioned the post, "#legday A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!" The photo got a lot of attention from the internet and even from a Cyrus family member after people noticed that Noah had liked the post. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote on social media, "Can't trust your own fam I swear."

Many found this to be a shady move on Noah's part, considering Hemsworth's history with Miley. Miley and Hemsworth had a strange decade-long relationship with plenty of ups and downs. The couple married in 2018 but ran into roadblocks not long after. By 2019, Miley and Hemsworth separated and were officially divorced a year later. The couple had a complex relationship, and with Noah liking Hemsworth's post, many felt she was betraying her sister. It wouldn't be surprising if Noah took this as a chance to throw a dig at Miley, though, as tensions are reportedly rising among the Cyrus family, specifically between Noah and mom Tish.