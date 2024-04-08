Disgraced Matt Lauer Reemerges At Don Lemon's Wedding & Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Don Lemon's wedding guest list raised eyebrows for including Matt Lauer. The former CNN anchor tied the knot with Tim Malone on April 6 at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in Midtown Manhattan. Notable guests included Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Tamron Hall, Alec Baldwin, and Lauer — who attended with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, per Page Six. The invite was a shock to some, as Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017 for reportedly sexually harassing Brooke Nevils, a network staffer, at the 2014 Olympics. Two years later, more disturbing details emerged as Nevils claimed in the book "Catch and Kill" written by Ronan Farrow, that Lauer had raped her. The former NBC anchor denied the claims in a statement at the time, per Us Weekly. In the aftermath of these allegations, multiple people on social media were surprised to see Lauer invited to Lemon's nuptials.

Several users on X, formerly Twitter, expressed their dismay at seeing Lauer attend the high-profile event. "Why would Don Lemon invite someone like Matt Lauer to his wedding? Doesn't that seem...gross?!" one tweeted. "We're allowing Matt Lauer in public again?" another wrote. "Are we just okay with Lauer's conduct now??" another asked.

The disgraced news anchor was not the only one on the wedding guest list who caught people's attention. "Alec Baldwin and Matt Lauer? Yikes," a X user commented. "Oh, isn't that just lovely? Don Lemon and Tim Malone got married, and all the disgraced stars came out to celebrate," another wrote. That was not the first notable wedding Lauer had attended since his infamous firing.