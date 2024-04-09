Terrence Howard Debuts Bizarre Hair Transformation & We Have Questions

Terrence Howard just debuted a new hairdo, and the internet has questions.

During an April interview with Daphne Wynn, the Oscar-nominated actor spoke about his ongoing lawsuit against the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), over being under-compensated during his time on Fox, the network which produced his show "Empire." Howard outlined his accusations about a pay discrepancy between himself and the white actors represented by the same agency. Howard claimed he was paid $325,000 an episode on "Empire," while actors from "The Big Bang Theory" were paid more than $2 million per episode, despite yielding lower ratings and ad revenue. And while Howard has kickstarted an important conversation, his hair has spawned very unserious reactions across social media.

Terrence Howard explains why he's suing CAA (Creative Artists Agency), and says he's owed $120 million because of a package deal CAA had with Fox, which resulted in him getting paid $325,000 an episode for "Empire," while the "The Big Bang Theory" cast was paid $2 million to $3â€¦ pic.twitter.com/rOiPxiKWSO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 7, 2024

Howard donned a short, feathered wig, accented with deep copper and maroon highlights. And while everyone should be allowed to experiment, Howard's new look is a stark departure from his usual short, natural haircut. Given that Howard gets paid to embody new characters, its possible he was in between filming a new role that required this look. However, the lack of context has only added to the confusion across social media. "Now WHY is Terrence Howard around here looking like Farrah Fawcett," tweeted one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Bruh, what tf is going on with Terrance Howard," tweeted another user. Fans were equally amused on Instagram. "He sitting up there looking like Ike Turner! PLEASE!" one person commented on The Shade Room's post.

Of course, the internet had plenty more jokes.