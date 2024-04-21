The Royal Family's Leading Ladies Without Makeup Is A Must-See

We're used to seeing the royal family's leading ladies looking glamorous and polished. But they're not all ballgowns and tiaras. They're just like us — but way richer and way more privileged — but they're not always dressed to the nines with perfectly coiffed hair and makeup.

Nobles must adhere to an insufferably long list of royal dress codes. There's a strict "no knees" policy, a covered shoulders mandate, and an unhealthy obsession with nude-colored pantyhose. There are also guidelines on beauty: bright-colored lipstick and nail polish are frowned upon, and simple, light, flawless makeup and immaculately styled hair, without any errant gray peeking through, are essential. No panda eyes and scrunchies allowed.

Rules are there to be broken, though. Meghan Markle made some controversial style decisions during her time with the Firm. However, she paid the price for them in the court of public and elite opinion. Meghan faced criticism for wearing a sleeveless dress and regularly came under fire for the sin of dressing casually in jeans. Still, Queen Elizabeth II did pretty much what she wanted when she was alive, but that was a perk of being the person who made the rules. Elizabeth was more often spotted dressed in tweeds and a headscarf, zipping around in her Land Rover, than stepping out of limos and shaking hands with the elite while decked out in diamonds and natty hats. And the royal family's other leading ladies have been snapped without makeup from time to time.