Media Moments Jimmy Fallon Can Never Erase

Before hosting "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon headlined another late-night television staple, "Saturday Night Live." During his six seasons on the show, the comedian was known for breaking character, particularly after his appearance in the now infamous "More Cowbell" sketch alongside Will Ferrell and Christopher Walken. "It was like my third or fourth show ... and I remember that's where I got the reputation for laughing and breaking in a scene because ... everyone was," Fallon shared with fellow "SNL" alums Dana Carvey and David Spade on their "Fly on the Wall" podcast.

Even though he only had one line in the sketch, the comedian counts his fellow performers and the overall effect of the scene for doing him in. "It was so ridiculous," he described of the moment on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." "Everyone was doing something ridiculous ... [Chris] Parnell was the only one who kept it really together." His penchant for busting up during a scene was something he says stemmed from his subconscious. "To be honest, I was out of my league ... Here I am with, you know, the funniest people on Earth ... It wasn't professional of me to do, but gosh, I had fun doing it."