Dark Scandals Jimmy Fallon Can't Erase

The following article includes allegations of addiction issues and sexual assault.

Jimmy Fallon has been a fixture on people's television screens for decades, starting when he joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1998. Being on the late-night sketch show was a lifelong dream for Fallon, providing a platform to showcase his celebrity impressions, ranging from Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb to talk show host Regis Philbin. After his exit from the show in 2004, Fallon embarked on a movie career – starring in such films as "Taxi" and "Fever Pitch" — before returning to TV as host of NBC's "Late Night," taking over from exiting host Conan O'Brien in 2009.

Fallon ultimately landed an even bigger gig when he was tapped to replace Jay Leno as host of "The Tonight Show," making his hosting debut in 2014. Marking his 10th anniversary as host of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2024, Fallon has generated a steady stream of late-night laughs over a showbiz career spanning four decades.

Fallon's on-air antics, especially during segments like "True Confessions" or "Box of Lies," have gone completely viral over the years, easily making him a household name. Amid that fun and frivolity, however, the comedian has also dredged up plenty of controversy.