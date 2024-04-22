The Tragic Truth About The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers have undergone quite an evolution ever since they rose to fame as Disney heartthrobs nearly two decades ago. Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas launched into the music industry in 2005 after signing with Columbia Records. They started rising the ranks by opening for artists like Kelly Clarkson, The Cheetah Girls, and fellow boy band The Backstreet Boys before dropping their first studio album in 2006. Three years later, the brothers would film the first installment of the Disney "Camp Rock" franchise, making them a household name.

At the time of their signing, Kevin was 17, Joe was 15, and Nick was 12. Since that day, the brothers have experienced heartbreak, breakups, solo careers, and marriage, all while millions of fans have followed their every move. They've managed to come out on top, and while they did briefly split up back in 2013, the brothers banded together again and released an album in 2019 and 2023.

With over 20 million albums sold worldwide and over 40 Gold and Platinum records on their resume, the Jonas Brothers proved their talent as Disney stars would carry them into the big leagues. But it wasn't without their fair share of hardship and challenges that the trio would become the respected artists they are today. Kevin, Joe, and Nick's personal lives haven't been easy, despite what their rockstar lifestyle may lead fans to believe. We're breaking down the tragic truth about the Jonas Brothers.