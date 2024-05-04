The Untold Truth Of Social Media Star Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen is one of the many influencers who launched a career during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were stuck at home and spending exorbitant amounts of time on the Internet. While he started as part of a team, a very public breakup forced him to rebrand as a solo creator. Since then, Olsen's star has only risen, thanks to his creative content, lovable personality, and willingness to share intimate parts of himself. It doesn't hurt that he is also easy on the eyes (he was voted People's "Sexiest Guy on TikTok" in 2020) or that he has cultivated a close friendship with a famous pop star who loves to film content with him.

While Olsen's bread-and-butter is TikTok — his secondary account has nearly 4 million followers, while his main account has more than triple that — he has utilized his popularity to try his hand at other roles besides social media influencer. During the COVID pandemic, he interviewed Dr. Fauci for the White House's "Made to Save" campaign. He's also served as a host or correspondent for several events including the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Experience.

An awards show staple with a flamboyant sense of style, Olsen is hard to miss when there is a camera anywhere nearby. And with his thriving coffee business and budding acting career, don't expect him to disappear anytime soon. As we wait to see what Olsen does next, we're exploring the untold truth of the social media star.