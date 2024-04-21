Meet Ice Spice's Star Athlete Younger Brother Joey Gaston

We often forget celebrities have siblings, unless they're a Kardashian or Hadid. But with Ice Spice dominating the music industry, people have become more interested in her personal life and who she grew up with. And while she may not be a Kardashian, the "Princess Diana" rapper has just as big of a family with five younger siblings, and we're looking into her athlete of a younger brother, Joey Gaston.

She may be famous, but Ice Spice has always been one to shout out her siblings on her way up in the music industry. In an Apple Music interview in 2023, she shared, "I'm very grateful that I have so many siblings. ... I feel like I learned a lot of things at home that apply to real life now." Her siblings have always looked up to her, and as Ice Spice has gained more fame, that still stands. But, fame hasn't changed the way they humble their big sis.

It doesn't matter that Ice Spice's celeb inner circle includes Taylor Swift or Nicki Minaj or that she is reaching the top of the charts, because siblings will always bring you back to reality. In an interview with GQ, Gaston told the outlet that fame hasn't changed how he views the rapper. He said, "I don't look at her as Ice Spice. I look at her as Isis, my older sister." And while it can sometimes be hard to live in the shadow of a famous sibling, Gaston hasn't had a problem.