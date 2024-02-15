A Look At Ice Spice's Celeb Inner Circle (Including Taylor Swift)

Ice Spice is a baddie with her baddie friends. The up-and-coming rapper has skyrocketed to fame with her unique rap verses, and along the way, she has picked up some famous friends — even if she doesn't think so. In June 2023, the "Princess Diana" rapper spoke with Teen Vogue about her rise in the music industry and her connections with fellow celebs since. She shared, "I don't think I made [many] new friends after being famous like that yet, to be honest... I got trust issues. You know, Bronx s**t." Ice Spice wasn't opposed to making friends in the industry but was a bit more hesitant as to who she would be able to trust in her inner circle.

Although she might be weary of making new connections in the industry, that hasn't stopped celebrities from loving all things Ice Spice. In September 2023, SZA sang her praises to the new rapper as she joined her onstage. Just two months later, Billie Eilish was seen fangirling as she sang along to the "Barbie World" musician word for word as she performed at Camp Flog Gnaw. It's clear that a few celebrities are big fans of Ice Spice, but who has she let in her inner circle? We're breaking down all the close friendships the rapper has made since exploding in the entertainment industry, and yes, that includes her connection with pop sensation Taylor Swift.