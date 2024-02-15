A Look At Ice Spice's Celeb Inner Circle (Including Taylor Swift)
Ice Spice is a baddie with her baddie friends. The up-and-coming rapper has skyrocketed to fame with her unique rap verses, and along the way, she has picked up some famous friends — even if she doesn't think so. In June 2023, the "Princess Diana" rapper spoke with Teen Vogue about her rise in the music industry and her connections with fellow celebs since. She shared, "I don't think I made [many] new friends after being famous like that yet, to be honest... I got trust issues. You know, Bronx s**t." Ice Spice wasn't opposed to making friends in the industry but was a bit more hesitant as to who she would be able to trust in her inner circle.
Although she might be weary of making new connections in the industry, that hasn't stopped celebrities from loving all things Ice Spice. In September 2023, SZA sang her praises to the new rapper as she joined her onstage. Just two months later, Billie Eilish was seen fangirling as she sang along to the "Barbie World" musician word for word as she performed at Camp Flog Gnaw. It's clear that a few celebrities are big fans of Ice Spice, but who has she let in her inner circle? We're breaking down all the close friendships the rapper has made since exploding in the entertainment industry, and yes, that includes her connection with pop sensation Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice's bejeweled friendship
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice may not seem like an obvious pairing, but their friendship is like no other, and it started long before you may think. In an interview with Variety, the "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" rapper revealed that she reached out to Swift in 2020 after being moved by her documentary, "Miss Americana." Years later, the two would collaborate on the "Karma remix" as Ice Spice's career was slowly taking off. Explaining in a Spotify video about how the remix came to be, Swift said, "Collaborating with Ice Spice on 'Karma' was one of the most natural things." The collab may not be Swiftie's favorite track, but some good did come out of it — their friendship.
In September 2023, the two sat side by side as they attended the MTV Video Music Awards. Spice gave some details about the fun-filled night with Swift to Variety. She shared, "That's my sis. We was talking about a bunch of things. She's so funny. We was sipping on a little something something. Just chatting, vibing." Any time the two get together, it seems to be an absolute blast. In February 2024, Ice Spice was even spotted in the coveted Super Bowl suite hanging out with Swift as she cheered on her beau, Travis Kelce. Regardless of the twists and turns their friendship may encounter or how many calendars flip by, we're guessing that Swift and Ice Spice are locked in as BFFs for the long haul.
Ice Spice's close friendships with rap legends
Ice Spice may just be getting started in the rap world, but she already has the approval of some of the biggest rappers and has even sparked friendships with some of them. In July 2023, Ice Spice revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe that she and Drake struck up a meaningful friendship. She shared, "We talk all the time, and we're always just laughing about some things that go on. And I'll ask him, 'What should I do with this? Or how'd you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?' And he'll ... I'm not going to give real examples, but ... he'll tell me, 'I did this and you should do that too, because you can.'" Ice Spice called her friendship with Drake "coach vibes" because she can always look to him for advice and he's not the only one.
Ice Spice also has Nicki Minaj's stamp of approval. The female rappers quickly became friends and even collaborated on the "Barbie World" track for the "Barbie" film. But more than just creating music, Ice Spice has turned to Minaj for advice. She told The Guardian, "She [Minaj] be telling me to learn from her mistakes — just watching her in general, if you pay close enough attention, you gonna see what you should do. I love to talk to her about things that I can't talk about publicly — it just means so much to be able to have somebody like her."