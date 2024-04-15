Jeremy Allen White's Transformation Is Turning Heads

There's no denying that actor Jeremy Allen White's star has been on the rise in recent years. As his fans already know, a huge part of that has to do with acclaimed TV series "The Bear," in which he plays chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. Since its debut in 2022, "The Bear" has become a huge hit with both critics and viewers alike; as of spring 2024, White has filled several spots on his award shelf, with the actor winning three SAG Awards, two Golden Globes, two Critics Choice Awards, and a Primetime Emmy.

White, who was previously been best known for his 11 seasons as Lip Gallagher on Showtime's "Shameless," admitted he's been overwhelmed by the attention and acclaim he's been receiving for "The Bear." "I always felt like I was a good enough actor to be on a TV show or something," he mused in an interview with Vogue. "I think that's what I sort of expected: I'll work and always be on a show, and I felt very content with and grateful for even just that. I certainly didn't expect ... this."

"This," of course, is reflected in his rise to the upper echelons of Hollywood, catapulting from supporting player in an ensemble cast to award-winning headliner. And while the sky is the limit for this talented actor, how he got there is a story as fascinating as any of his films or TV shows.