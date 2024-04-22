Times Bradley Cooper's Parenting Confessions Caused An Uproar

Bradley Cooper prefers to keep his daughter, Lea De Seine, out of the spotlight and out of interviews. That may be a smart move, considering he has a penchant for making controversial comments about parenthood. From admitting he found it hard to connect with Lea when she was a baby to opening up about nudity and using the bathroom in front of her, Cooper has many saying he should keep some of his thoughts to himself.

While many of Cooper's parenting confessions have drawn criticism from the general public, those closest to him have praised his childrearing skills. Cooper's ex and mother of his kid, Irina Shayk, is one of them. "He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work," she told Elle in 2023. While Shayk and Cooper broke up in 2019, they maintained a positive relationship, and Shayk has opened up positively about parenting with Cooper — parenting, not co-parenting.

"When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100% a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100% her dad," she told Elle in 2021, explaining why she dislikes the popular term for separated people who share children. "Co-parenting is parenting." Cooper has also opened up about how fatherhood changed him for the better, telling NPR in 2018 that Lea taught him to focus on the present. Cooper sounds like an involved and loving parent, but his honest take on some aspects of parenting has gotten us all talking.