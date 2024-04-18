Pippa Middleton's Wealth Compared To Royal Sister Kate Might Surprise You

Kate Middleton may have snagged herself a Prince and a future seat on the throne, but her sister, Pippa Middleton, is the one rolling in dough.

While Catherine, Princess of Wales, married into the royal family, which boasts nearly $30 billion worth of assets, if we're talking about independent wealth, Pippa has her beat. Kate is reportedly worth around $10 million on her own. This is thanks, in part, to Kate's parents, who once owned a lucrative party decorations brand called Party Pieces. While the business was at one point worth 30 million pounds, or roughly $38 million, they've since sold it after business slowed in recent years.

Regardless, Kate enjoyed a very lavish upbringing, living in the British suburbs and attending elite private schools and universities. Of course, Kate's sister, Pippa, also benefited from their parent's financial successes and enjoyed a cushy childhood alongside her sister. Yet, it's their marital ties that have really shuffled the financial deck. While the royal family is worth far more than Pippa's husband, he actually has a larger fortune than Prince William, who boasts $1.2 billion in real estate. Likewise, Pippa's personal net worth is much higher than Kate's. According to some reports, Pippa is worth five times what her big sister is worth — $50 million to be exact.