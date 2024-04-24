Sketchy Things About Diddy And Ashton Kutcher's Friendship

While no criminal charges have been formally leveled against Sean "Diddy" Combs, the rapper's houses were raided by Homeland Security in March 2024 in what is thought to be an ongoing investigation regarding sex trafficking. Celebrities like 50 Cent and Aubrey O'Day spoke out against Diddy, but members of his inner circle, including Ashton Kutcher, have been noticeably tight-lipped. "There is no way in hell Ashton or Mila will be showing any sort of public support for Diddy right now," a source shared with the Daily Mail. "Regardless of Ashton's long history with him, he has distanced himself from Diddy since Cassie's lawsuit, and even more so in the wake of the new ones. Mila will not let Ashton be in any sort of contact. He is expecting a subpoena as they have been good friends for 20 years," the insider continued.

Kutcher and Mila Kunis offered an apology after getting called out for writing a letter to the courts defending Danny Masterson's character before his sentencing for sexual assault. "The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," Kunis said in their apology video. Kutcher addressed the shady move and stated, "They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."