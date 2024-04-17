How The Drama Between Elon Musk And Don Lemon Started

Elon Musk and Don Lemon's once beautiful bromance ended on a bitter note. Initially, everything was as sweet as a ripe peach between them, with Musk wooing Lemon to bring his journalistic prowess to X, formerly known as Twitter. However, the idyllic phase was short-lived, and the situation quickly soured, leading to the news anchor's abrupt and unceremonious firing from the billionaire's struggling social media platform.

To outsiders looking in, it was really no surprise that things went south as the two men's big ego energy was a recipe for combustion. Lemon's on-set behavior and diva antics have caused him trouble more than once in his career. So, it was inevitable that the shady side of Lemon would rear its ugly head at some point. Meanwhile, Musk has a reputation for feuding with seemingly everyone — from his mother-in-law to Bill Gates to Azealia Banks to his own daughter. It was only a matter of time before the former CNN host was added to the list.

Still, the money was on Lemon hanging around long enough for at least one episode of his new independent web-based show to air. But nope. It was all over before "The Don Lemon Show" even premiered. So, how did the drama between Musk and Lemon start? Well, it all kicked off following a disastrous sitdown between the couple at SpaceX's offices in Austin, Texas and rapidly escalated to a bitter war of words and a flurry of accusations.