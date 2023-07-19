The Shady Side Of Don Lemon

This feature discusses allegations of misogyny, racism, and sexual assault.

A long, long time ago in a cable universe not that far away, CNN's Larry King ruled prime-time news with an innocuous, eponymous live show until his retirement in 2010. Anxious to keep the momentum going, CNN tried a three-season stint with British journalist Piers Morgan and a series of unscripted programs. That is, until they decided to take a chance on a brash, opinionated journalist named Don Lemon who had been a reporter with the news channel since 2006. "There's certainly a lot of interest in Don Lemon, and that's a good thing for Don and for CNN," said Jeff Zucker, the network's president at the time, to GQ. "You know, Don is a little bit of a lightning rod. Frankly, we needed a little bit of lightning."

Besides being younger than his predecessors, Lemon is also Black and openly gay, making him a potential draw for audiences outside of CNN's aging boomer demographics. He proved his mettle in 2016, tackling issues like race and popular culture during the tail end of Donald Trump's presidential campaign when the garrulous candidate dismissed the host as an also-ran. "With people like Don Lemon, who could expect any more?" said Trump (per Variety). CNN responded by providing more airtime to Lemon, who became the countervailing voice of dissent against Trump once he became president. It was a career-high for Lemon, who couldn't sustain that public altitude for long once several salacious details about the controversial anchor slowly started to trickle into the mainstream.