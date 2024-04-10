Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Desire To Live With Her Dad Is A Sore Subject For Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has grown up fast, and she allegedly decided to move out of Angelina Jolie's house to move in with Brad Pitt as she approached turning 18 years old. "Shiloh isn't unhappy at Angelina's, but she's turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up," a source told InTouch in March. Of course, the decision by Shiloh came as her mother and father continued to be embroiled in a legal battle over the Chateau Miraval winery they co-own.

Not long after news broke that Shiloh would be moving in with her pops, Jolie filed a lawsuit against her ex involving NDAs and Chateau Miraval on April 4. According to the "Salt" actor's lawyers, Brad asked her to sign an NDA related to the winery and "hoped it would bury his abuse of Ms. Jolie and their family," per Page Six. Jolie's legal team claimed the "Se7en" actor would not allow her to sell her share of the winery without the NDA. Meanwhile, a source told People that the "Babylon" actor would "continue to push back legally" against his ex.

All this is to say that Shiloh deciding to move in with Brad came at a bad time. "Naturally, Angelina wasn't happy, but she knows Shiloh is a woman now," the InTouch source added. To further complicate the matter, several of Shiloh's siblings held grudges against the "Bullet Train" actor for mistreating the family when he and Jolie were still married, so Shiloh's relationship with Brad could be a point of contention.