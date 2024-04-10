Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Desire To Live With Her Dad Is A Sore Subject For Angelina Jolie
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has grown up fast, and she allegedly decided to move out of Angelina Jolie's house to move in with Brad Pitt as she approached turning 18 years old. "Shiloh isn't unhappy at Angelina's, but she's turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up," a source told InTouch in March. Of course, the decision by Shiloh came as her mother and father continued to be embroiled in a legal battle over the Chateau Miraval winery they co-own.
Not long after news broke that Shiloh would be moving in with her pops, Jolie filed a lawsuit against her ex involving NDAs and Chateau Miraval on April 4. According to the "Salt" actor's lawyers, Brad asked her to sign an NDA related to the winery and "hoped it would bury his abuse of Ms. Jolie and their family," per Page Six. Jolie's legal team claimed the "Se7en" actor would not allow her to sell her share of the winery without the NDA. Meanwhile, a source told People that the "Babylon" actor would "continue to push back legally" against his ex.
All this is to say that Shiloh deciding to move in with Brad came at a bad time. "Naturally, Angelina wasn't happy, but she knows Shiloh is a woman now," the InTouch source added. To further complicate the matter, several of Shiloh's siblings held grudges against the "Bullet Train" actor for mistreating the family when he and Jolie were still married, so Shiloh's relationship with Brad could be a point of contention.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt worked to keep peace in the family
Not long before Shiloh Jolie-Pitt decided to move in with Brad Pitt, his girlfriend Ines de Ramon moved in. Even though the couple's relationship had become serious, the "Ad Astra" star had not introduced Ramon to his children — in an effort to keep the peace with Angelina Jolie. "Angelina still exerts a lot of control over Brad," a source told InTouch in February. "There's no doubt Ines wants to meet the children, but she knows Brad has to do whatever it takes to see them without trouble from Angelina," the insider added. One saving grace about Shiloh's decision to move in with her dad is that he lives very close to Jolie. "Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters," a separate insider told InTouch in March. That is good news, as Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie have fractured relationships with their father.
The family rift between not only her parents, but her siblings and father, led to Shiloh supposedly playing a peacekeeper role. "Shiloh's inner strength helped the entire Jolie-Pitt clan get through a very difficult time," a source told Life & Style in March. "There were moments when Shiloh felt caught in the middle of this tug-of-war," the insider added.
A year earlier, Shiloh was reportedly desperate to see Brad and had forgiven him for his past mistreatment of the family, a source told InTouch in February 2023. A few of her siblings however, continued to hold grudges.
Pax Jolie-Pitt destroyed Brad Pitt online
Pax Jolie-Pitt went scorched earth on Brad Pitt in an Instagram post published on Father's Day 2020. In the wake of his parent's divorce, Pax lambasted his dad in the post, which was on a private account and did not surface publicly until November 2023. "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell," Pax wrote (per the Daily Mail). He had a litany of choice words about the "Killing Them Softly" star, including referring to Brad as "a world class a**hole" because of what he did to the Jolie-Pitt family. "So Happy Father's Day, you f***ing awful human being," Pax added.
Not long after that strongly-worded post surfaced, another one of Brad's kids made a strong stance against their father. At her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony in November 2023, Zahara Jolie announced she had dropped the "Pitt" from her last name, as she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie," per Page Six. Previously, Maddox Jolie-Pitt had also wanted to remove "Pitt" from his last name, but Angelina Jolie was against it.
As the fighting between her father and siblings raged on, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt grew closer with the "Moneyball" actor over the years. When discussing his daughter's incredible dancing that went viral, Brad said he was overcome with pride. "It brings a tear to the eye," he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. A month earlier, an insider told Life & Style the pair had "an unbreakable bond." Perhaps Shiloh's choice to move in with Brad can quell family tension.