Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Desperate To See Brad Pitt?

While the past five years have been hard on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as their bitter custody battle rages on, 2021 has been particularly eventful. Pitt celebrated a legal victory in May, when the "Once Upon A Time" star was granted joint custody of their five minor children, as the BBC reported at the time. Before the private judge's ruling, Jolie held full custody of Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox (Maddox was 19 then and thus an adult), with Pitt maintaining visitation rights. But the victory was short-lived.

In July, the judge was disqualified from the case following an appeal from Jolie, who successfully argued that the judge had failed to disclose his business associations with Pitt's lawyers, according to the BBC. The removal restored the original temporary agreement. Pitt asked the California Supreme Court to review the decision, but the high court sided with the appellate judges in October, dealing a blow to Pitt's attempt to share custody with Jolie, People reported.

Throughout the whole ordeal, the Jolie-Pitt children have had little time with their father. While the kids have been seen attending red carpet events with Jolie this year, their time alongside their dad is spent largely indoors. "He spends low-key time with his kids at home. He keeps their time together private. They are homebodies and have a good routine in place," an insider told E! News in October. But that little time with Pitt is reportedly not enough for Shiloh, especially now.