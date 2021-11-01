What A Brad Pitt Insider Is Claiming About Angelina Jolie's Recent Behavior

Angelina Jolie has had a busy and victorious October, between her Marvel's "Eternals" press tour winning over fans as she hit the red carpet with many of her six children and another court ruling in her favor in the ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. On October 27, per Page Six, Pitt's petition to challenge the July ruling disqualifying Judge John Ouderkirk from overseeing the ex-couple's custody dispute was denied by the California appellate court. The quick backstory: in late May, Ouderkirk granted Pitt and Jolie temporary joint custody of their five minor children, per NBC News, clearly to Jolie's displeasure. After a review, the 2nd District Court of Appeal removed Ouderkirk from the case in July, on the grounds that the private judge was working on other legal dealings with Pitt's lawyer, per ET. The California appellate court agreed with the July ruling that Ouderkirk's other professional relationship affected "his ability to be impartial."

Meanwhile, Jolie has been striking pose after pose promoting "Eternals," with her children making waves for wearing upcycled versions of her previous outfits. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it's your turn.' I'm that mom," Jolie told E! News of the remixing.

Though it seems the actor has been on a winning streak, not everyone has been so charmed, particularly Pitt's friends. Here's what one of them is accusing Jolie of doing as their custody battle wages on.