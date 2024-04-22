The Cheating Rumors Surrounding Tate McRae And Cole Sillinger's Split

Tate McRae and Cole Sillinger's breakup may have been caused by infidelity. Here's everything we know about their shocking split.

Over the last few years, the Canadian pop star has steadily made her mark in the industry. From displaying her showstopping dance skills on "So You Think You Can Dance" to releasing high-energy singles like "Greedy," McRae has left no entertainment stone unturned on her path to world domination. "I think I have a lot of moments where I'm like, 'My life is crazy, and I feel like a rock star,'" McRae told People in 2021 regarding her newfound stardom. "But I don't think I'll ever feel like, 'Wow, I've made it.' Maybe I will one day, but not yet."

While McRae has captured the attention of music listeners worldwide, the emerging talent's love life has also turned heads, including her relationship with NHL star Cole Sillinger. The two first sparked relationship rumors in 2021 when the Blue Jackets player revealed his crush on the "10:35" singer on the "Showbound" Podcast. It didn't take long for the two to start dating, with the pair going Instagram official later that year. In an interview with Sirius XM's "Morning Mashup," McRae spilled the beans on how she and Sillinger met. "My brother's best friend is best friends with Cole, so that's where the connection happened," she explained. While all seemed to be well with McRae and Sillinger, the two split up in early 2023. Following their breakup, rumors began to swirl that cheating was the cause. We've taken a deeper look into the rumors and where McRae and Sillinger stand today.