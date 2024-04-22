The Cheating Rumors Surrounding Tate McRae And Cole Sillinger's Split
Tate McRae and Cole Sillinger's breakup may have been caused by infidelity. Here's everything we know about their shocking split.
Over the last few years, the Canadian pop star has steadily made her mark in the industry. From displaying her showstopping dance skills on "So You Think You Can Dance" to releasing high-energy singles like "Greedy," McRae has left no entertainment stone unturned on her path to world domination. "I think I have a lot of moments where I'm like, 'My life is crazy, and I feel like a rock star,'" McRae told People in 2021 regarding her newfound stardom. "But I don't think I'll ever feel like, 'Wow, I've made it.' Maybe I will one day, but not yet."
While McRae has captured the attention of music listeners worldwide, the emerging talent's love life has also turned heads, including her relationship with NHL star Cole Sillinger. The two first sparked relationship rumors in 2021 when the Blue Jackets player revealed his crush on the "10:35" singer on the "Showbound" Podcast. It didn't take long for the two to start dating, with the pair going Instagram official later that year. In an interview with Sirius XM's "Morning Mashup," McRae spilled the beans on how she and Sillinger met. "My brother's best friend is best friends with Cole, so that's where the connection happened," she explained. While all seemed to be well with McRae and Sillinger, the two split up in early 2023. Following their breakup, rumors began to swirl that cheating was the cause. We've taken a deeper look into the rumors and where McRae and Sillinger stand today.
Tate and Cole's breakup has been plagued with cheating rumors
Shortly after Tate McRae and Cole Sillinger called it quits, the rumor mill began to churn out possible reasons for their breakup. One rumor that caused a stir among fans was that the NHL star supposedly cheated on the Canadian singer. On February 2, 2024, a hockey meme account named Blind_ref_logic uploaded a post featuring four photos alongside a caption that read, "Step 1: Be Cole Sillinger. Step 2: Date out of your league (literally). Step 3: Cheat on her jumpstarting her career. Step 4: She gets invited to the NHL All-Star Game before you do." Shortly after uploading the post, McRae and hockey fans slammed Sillinger for his rumored actions. However, in response to the speculation, the Blue Jackets player took to Blind_ref_logic's comment section to seemingly deny the allegation. "All false, my guy," he wrote.
As for McRae, the pop star hasn't officially confirmed the exact reasons behind their break up. However, in a YouTube interview with social media influencer Jake Shane, she revealed that she had an ex who cheated on her in the past. "I've had a Tinder profile sent to me of my boyfriend... and I said, 'This must be fake,' and it was verified," McRae explained. While McRae refrained from revealing the person's identity, she said it happened mid-relationship. "I didn't believe it, so it didn't hurt me at the time," she added.
Tate and Cole have moved on to greener pastures
Tate McRae and Cole Sillinger's breakup may have been messy, but the two haven't let the drama stop them from moving on. In January 2024, the "Hate Myself" singer made waves when it was reported that she was dating Australian artist The Kid LAROI. While the two young talents have yet to confirm or deny the news, they have been spotted together numerous times, including dinners in Los Angeles, parties in Mexico, and the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. In addition to her rumored relationship with The Kid LAROI, McRae has been keeping busy with her new music along with her Think Later World tour, which runs from April 2024 to November 2024.
In a March interview with Paper, the beloved talent opened up about how she was preparing for the set of concerts. "I'm just getting into the headspace of starting to train and starting to get my head right and eat healthy and drink lots of Essentia," she explained to the news outlet. As for Sillinger, the young athlete has shifted his focus from dating to hockey, with his third season in the NHL capturing the attention of many sports enthusiasts. As of this writing, the Blue Jackets player has not been linked to any new partners.