Athletes Who Have Had Major Transformations

While an athlete's success on the turf, track, ice, or mat is performance-based, some sports stars have discovered that it doesn't hurt to have a look that the camera loves as well. There are even athletes who have scored Hollywood careers after hanging up their jock straps or sports bras, and remember when "Space Jam" star Michael Jordan was a Hanes underwear model? Lucrative endorsement deals give professional athletes money to spend on tweaking their appearances, and in some instances, these fierce competitors are so desperate to cash in on their fame while they can that it might leave fans questioning whether they sold their souls for a paycheck.

A number of athletes have used plastic surgery to augment their faces and bodies, but it doesn't always take something so drastic to totally transform the way they look. Glow-ups can come courtesy of a simple haircut or an exceptionally talented glam squad. It's also not out of the ordinary for the athletically inclined to change the way they train, which can add bulk to their bods or make them substantially slimmer — for example, Tom Brady lost a noticeable amount of weight when he left the NFL.

Whether they accomplished it with scissors, surgery, or other means, these athletes are competing to see who underwent the biggest transformation.