What Tom Brady Really Blames For His Noticeable Weight Loss

For most of his career, Tom Brady's weight has been a subject of intrigue. Initially dismissed for his lean build, the beginning of Brady's journey in the NFL was riddled with skepticism and low expectations. No one would have thought that he would go on to become one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in history. In fact, his scouting report hardly depicted him as a promising prospect.

"Poor build. Very skinny and narrow. Ended the '99 season weighing 195 pounds and still looks like a rail at 211. Looks a little frail and lacks great physical stature and strength," noted sportswriter Joel Buchsbaum in his draft report (via Boston). "Can get pushed down more easily than you'd like. Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush. Lacks a really strong arm." Brady ended up being the 199th pick in the sixth round by the New England Patriots, a decision that would later redefine the franchise's history. The athlete shattered all initial expectations, using criticisms as inspiration. He ultimately disproved doubters by not only enhancing his build — he bulked up to 225 pounds according to his player profile — but also by mastering the game and turning into a football legend.

But Brady reportedly lost all the bulk once he retired from the NFL. He revealed that he had shed 10 pounds since, nearly reverting to his pre-draft. And according to the GOAT himself, it's because he had also broken free from the stresses brought about by the sport.