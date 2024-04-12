The Goldman Family Finally Speaks Out About O.J. Simpson's Death

Up until his death, O.J. Simpson faced relentless pursuit by Ron Goldman's family, who were determined to hold him accountable for Goldman's murder. With the news of Simpson's passing, the Goldmans openly expressed their unchanging condemnation of the disgraced NFL star.

In 1994, Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were discovered dead outside her residence. Simpson was charged with their murders, but in the so-called "trial of the century," in which he was represented by his "dream team," including F. Lee Bailey, Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, and Robert Kardashian, he was found not guilty and set free. Goldman's family proceeded to fight for justice, eventually teaming up with Brown's parents in 1997 to sue Simpson in civil court. The jury found Simpson liable for the wrongful deaths of both Brown and Goldman, awarding the families $33.5 million in damages. However, Simpson "never paid one single penny," Fred Goldman, Ron's father, told The Hollywood Reporter. "Anything that we were able to take was through our own efforts of taking things away from him.

However, Fred made it clear that their fight was not about money but justice. "If he [Simpson] wanted to sign a confession with all the details of his crime and broadcast it all over the country and publish it all over the nation, I would drop the judgment," he said in an interview (via The New York Times). Simpson, maintaining his innocence, declined. "I would never confess to a crime which I did not commit," he said through his lawyer. Following Simpson's death, the Goldman family felt that their last-ditch effort to achieve justice had closed, and Fred bid good riddance to the man who he believed took his son away from him.